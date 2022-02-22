Candidates, party workers leave heaps of trash on Patiala roads

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 21

While the polling process for the state assembly elections concluded peacefully in the city, candidates and party leaders left behind heaps of garbage on city roads only to be cleaned by sweepers the next day. Such heaps were seen at all places, including outside Government College for Women, adjacent to YPS School, Pheelkhana School in the city and other places where the booths were set-up.

The discarded water bottles, paper, empty containers of water bottles, polythene, cardboard boxes and other tattered and torn material presented the indifferent attitude of local politicians and party workers. This is despite the use of polythene bags has been banned by the state government.

The garbage heaps were found lying adjacent to almost all polling booths set-up by the respective party workers. The office of the Election Commission had set-up 1,784 polling stations in the district.

Vicky, one of the cleanliness workers, said, “Discarded garbage was left behind at all the polling booths in the city. In fact, this is a normal affair after every polling day. Our workers were well aware of the litter and got to work early in the morning. Some of the prime places, including the one near the YPS Chowk, were cleaned at the earliest. The work continued till late in the afternoon.”