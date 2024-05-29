Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 28

Besides canvassing, the candidates from Patiala Lok Sabha constituency are also playing Good Samaritans.

While Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi raised the issue of fly ash being faced by people living near the thermal plant in Rajpura, AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh rushed to the cold store in Rajpura following a complaint of gas leak. He had also reached the Bhakra Canal at midnight following erosion of its embankment near Lachkani village earlier this month.

Today, BJP candidate Preneet Kaur stopped her canvassing to help a family that met with an accident on the Patiala-Devigarh road. She spoke to them and offered them water. She enquired if they needed any assistance, but they all were safe. The affected family was all praise for her gesture.

Their vehicle had overturned in the fields after hitting a deep pothole in the middle of the road. Although the car was significantly damaged, all four occupants were completely unhurt.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Dr Dharamvira Gandhi #Lok Sabha #Rajpura