Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 28
Besides canvassing, the candidates from Patiala Lok Sabha constituency are also playing Good Samaritans.
While Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi raised the issue of fly ash being faced by people living near the thermal plant in Rajpura, AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh rushed to the cold store in Rajpura following a complaint of gas leak. He had also reached the Bhakra Canal at midnight following erosion of its embankment near Lachkani village earlier this month.
Today, BJP candidate Preneet Kaur stopped her canvassing to help a family that met with an accident on the Patiala-Devigarh road. She spoke to them and offered them water. She enquired if they needed any assistance, but they all were safe. The affected family was all praise for her gesture.
Their vehicle had overturned in the fields after hitting a deep pothole in the middle of the road. Although the car was significantly damaged, all four occupants were completely unhurt.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...