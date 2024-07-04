Capacity building programme held

Patiala, July 3
A three-day capacity building programme on science and social science was organised at Police DAV Public School. As per the CBSE guidelines, teachers have to attend, at least, 50 hours of offline training sessions in a year.
Teachers are trained on the various and latest teaching strategies making their teaching more effective and fruitful.
These sessions are organised twice a year at Police DAV Public School, DAV Public School and DAV Global School during which teachers of different DAV schools across the state of the zone hone their teaching skills.
Principal Savita Dhankhar formally opened the session with the lighting of the lamp.
