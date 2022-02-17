Capt Amarinder will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Surjewala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 16

Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary, AICC, during a public meeting at the Shere Punjab Market in support of Congress Patiala Urban candidate Vishnu Sharma, today accused the Aam Aadmi Party of misleading the people by making high-sounding promises. He said former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh would lose his seat as he had failed to do anything for anyone in 4.5 years of his chief ministership. He said the people would vote for Vishnu Sharma and ensure his victory by a huge margin.

He said all assurances being made by Arvind Kejriwal of providing health facilities, better school education, employment and tackling women‘s issues in Punjab, based on a Delhi model, are false.

He said there were more students in Delhi’s government schools in 2013 than were there in private schools. “But now the number of students attending private schools in the national capital was higher than the number opting for government schools. Not even a single hospital has been constructed in Delhi in the last nine years, while people were inconvenienced and faced hardships during the second wave of Covid-19,” he said and added that family members of Kejriwal and other leaders in Delhi government sought private treatment for Covid-19.

District Patiala Congress committee president Narinder Lalli, MC Senior Deputy Mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi, councillor Harvinder Singh Nippi and others were present on the occasion.

Sharma targets AAP

Meanwhile, during an event organised yesterday at Arya Samaj Chowk, Patiala Urban candidate Vishnu Sharma said there was a sense of one-sided sentiment in favour of Congress party during election meetings and rallies in Patiala.

Sharma said people were rejecting false poll promises and propaganda of opposition parties. “Voters of Patiala will vote for development on February 20. People want to vote for Congress again as they are not ready to be fooled by ‘fake and hollow’ promises of AAP and other parties,” he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party he said the leadership in Delhi was unaware of the root problems of Patiala Urban constituency and they were making false promises to grab votes.