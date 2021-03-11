Car driver killed in head-on collision with PRTC bus car on Patiala-Nabha road

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

One person was killed after a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus hit his car on the Patiala-Nabha road this morning. The police said the PRTC bus and an Alto car collided head-on, killing the car driver on the spot. The bus driver also received injuries and is under treatment. The police, with the help of passers-by, pulled out the deceased from the ill-fated car. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Ripudaman Singh, a resident of Partap Nagar in Patiala city.

Eyewitnesses said both vehicles were at high speed. The car caught fire, which was immediately doused by passers-by. The police said they had booked the bus driver and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

3 injured as bus hits car

In another incident, a PRTC bus injured three people, including a woman, on the Patiala-Samana road, near Asarpur Chupki village, today. The bus hit the rear of the car. The driver lost control of the car and it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The injured were rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital.

