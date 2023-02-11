Car race turns fatal for cyclist

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 10

A cyclist was killed when a speeding car knocked him down on the district administrative complex road here last night. The deceased has been identified as Navdeep Kumar of Tafazalpura. He worked at tea and coffee vends at weddings. The two cars were allegedly involved in a race when the incident occurred.

Sanjeev Kumar, the brother of the deceased, said: "Navdeep had gone out for work but failed to return home. We were later informed that a cyclist had been killed on the road leading to the Patiala Central Jail after being hit by one of the cars allegedly racing against each other. We reached the scene and found his body with a severed head." In a CCTV footage near the accident scene, two persons were seen carrying a severed head in a carry bag.

DSP Jaswinder Tiwana said the police had impounded the two vehicles. One of the vehicles was found damaged at Harinder Nagar.

He said a case had been registered and investigation initiated into the matter.

The police said they were trying to identify the car driver who had fled the site.