Cash prizes given to winning athletes

The winning athletes at Punjabi University in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 24

As many as 7,000 athletes participated in various sports competitions organised at Punjabi University. The state government awarded cash prizes to the athletes, with the first-place winners receiving 10,000 rupees, the second-place receiving 7,000 rupees, and the third-place receiving 5,000 rupees, said Harpinder Singh, the district sports officer here. He also extended gratitude to MLA Gurlal Singh from Ghanaur for his presence at these games.

In the Kabaddi circle-style under-20 age category, Jalandhar’s team secured the first position, followed by Sangrur in second and Faridkot and Mansa secured joint third. Similarly, in the senior category for boys, Mansa’s team secured the first position, followed by Sangrur in second, while Patiala and Faridkot secured the joint third spot. In Kho-Kho, Patiala emerged as the overall champions with 32 points.

