Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 26

Students and teachers of Punjabi University, Patiala, have threatened to stop work and hold protests at the university’s constituent colleges and neighbouring campuses in April to press for more grants for the cash-strapped institution.

The Punjabi University Bachao Morcha, formed by the protesting students and employees, has been holding protests on the campus of the university and the city for days now. The representatives of the morcha said have been protesting for grant for the last 14 days.

“We also led a protest march towards the residence of the Health and Family Welfare Minister in Patiala. But the state government has failed to notice our protest and concede to our demands,” one of them said.

“Now, we have decided to hold protests at the university’s constituent colleges and neighbouring campuses from April. The university has 11 constituent colleges and four neighbouring campuses. From the first week of April, we will hold protests if the state government fails to waive the university’s loan and provide it a Rs 360-crore yearly grant”, a protester said.

The protesters said the delay in release of salaries was affecting them mentally and financially.