Caste certificate of teacher fake, rejected

Patiala, September 18
Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Baljit Kaur has stated that the fake Backward Class (BC) certificate of Sonia Malhotra, an ETT teacher at Government Primary School, Jawalapur Block, Bhunarheri 1, has been rejected by the State Level Scrutiny Committee established by the Punjab Government.
The minister said the department had written to the Deputy Commissioner, requesting “cancellation and confiscation” of Sonia’s BC certificate.
Dr Baljit Kaur mentioned that Balvir Singh filed a complaint, which revealed that Sonia had allegedly obtained a fake BC certificate. She said, “Sonia Malhotra belongs to the Arora caste, which is a general class. She obtained the BC certificate after marrying a Kamboj Sikh who belongs to a Backward Class.”
She mentioned that after reviewing the report from the vigilance cell, the state-level scrutiny committee confirmed that her certificate was fake and decided to cancel it.
