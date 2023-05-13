 CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99% : The Tribune India

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Simrandeep Kaur of Scholar Fields Public School celebrates after the declaration of result. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

The results of Class X Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination were released today. While Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields Public School achieved 99 per cent marks, Vanshika Sharma from DAV Public School scored 98.8 per cent marks. Both Avni Arora and Mandeep Kaur of Budha Dal Public School secured 98.4 per cent.

Students flash the victory sign at Budha Dal Public School on Friday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Delhi Public School

While Omshi Arora topped the school with 97.4 per cent marks, Harseerat Kaur scored 97.2 per cent marks and stood second. Sanyam Prabhakar bagged the third position by scoring 96.4 per cent marks. 10 students from the school scored above 90 per cent marks.

Scholar Fields Public School

Simrandeep Kaur topped the school by achieving 99 per cent marks. She scored 100 per cent marks in social science and IT subjects. While Paras Sharma came second by scoring 96.4 per cent marks, Arshpreet Kaur stood third by achieving 95 per cent marks.

DAV Public School

A total of 209 students from the school appeared for the Class X examination. Of the total, 63 scored 90 per cent and above. Vanshika Sharma topped the school by getting 98.8 per cent while Anshika scored 97.8 per cent marks and Prisha Sharma scored 97.4 per cent marks. The school said one student in English, nine in mathematics, one in social science, three in Punjabi and 10 in IT scored full marks.

Our Lady of Fatima Convent Secondary School

School topper Tanav Gupta scored 98.2 per cent marks in the Class X examination, followed by Swastik with 98 per cent, and both Pridhi and Harjapleen Kaur scored 97.8 per cent. School officials said a total of 124 students appeared in the exam and of these, 48 scored 90 percent and above marks, while 89 students scored 80 per cent marks.

Police DAV Public School

Kiranjot Kaur stood first in the school with 95.2 per cent marks, Ankush Goyal stood second with 94.6 per cent marks and Anshika Sharma stood third with 92.8 percent. School principal Mohit Chug congratulated the students.

Budha Dal Public School

As many as 48 students from the school scored 95 per cent and above, while 100 students scored 90 per cent and above. Avani Arora scored 98.4 per cent marks, Mandeep Kaur 98.4 per cent and Mankirat Kaur 98 per cent marks.

The Millennium School

Gurnaz Kaur from secured the first position in the school with 97.4 per cent. Shubreet Kaur grabbed the second position with 96.2 per cent marks, while Anhad Deep Kaur scored 95.6 per cent to get the third position.

Akal Academy, Reeth Kheri

A total of 202 students from the school appeared for the Class X board exams. All students of the school cleared the exams with first division. As many as 33 students scored more than 90 per cent. While Hargun Kaur Virk became the school topper by scoring 95.8 per cent marks, both Japneet Kaur and Gaganpreet Kaur came second with 95.6 per cent and Harman Kaur secured the third position with 95.4 per cent.

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Public School

Kunj topped the school with 96 per cent marks, Abhijeet Singh came second with 95 per cent marks and Prabhleen Kaur stood third with 94 per cent.

Blossoms Senior Secondary School

A total of 56 students from the school took the Class X board exam. Both Ishmanveer Kaur and Ruby Sidhu secured the first position in the school with 88.4 per cent marks, followed by Jasmine Singh and Kirti Verma with 85.6 per cent and Ridhima with 84.2 per cent marks.

Akal Academy, Balbehra

Akal Academy, Balbehra, achieved 100 per cent first division result in CBSE Class X examination. Namisha bagged the first position with 98 per cent marks, Ustatdeep Kaur came second with 97.8 per cent and Husandeep Kaur stood third with 96.8 per cent marks. The school said seven students scored above 95 per cent and 23 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

Sushila Devi Public School

Sanjeeda secured the first position in the school with 94 per cent, Simran secured the second position with 93 per cent and Prabhjot Kaur secured 91 per cent to bag the third position.

Career Academy School

Eight students from the school bagged more than 90 per cent marks and 12 students secured above 80 per cent marks.

Shivalik Public School

Ishmeet Kaur topped the school with 97.4 per cent marks while Himanshi Goyal stood second by securing 96.6 per cent marks. Paarth Garg secured the third position by scoring 96.4 per cent.

