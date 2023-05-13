 Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce : The Tribune India

Elated students of Our Lady of Fatima Convent School. Tribune Photos



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the results of Class XII examination.

While Mehak Sharma from Shivalik Public School scored 97.2 per cent marks in the commerce stream, both Gunjan from The Paradise International School and Jaisreet Kaur from Akal Academy Reeth Kheri 97 per cent marks in commerce.

Students of Scholar Fields Public School in a jubilant mood.

Priyanka Garg from The Paradise International School scored 96.6 per cent marks in the humanities branch. Japneet Singh of the non-medical stream from Bhupindra International Public School scored 96.4 per cent marks. In the medical stream, Muskan from Shivalik Public School scored 95 per cent marks.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

A total of 79 students of the school appeared for the Class XII examination. Of these, 10 students scored above 90 per cent marks and 18 students scored above 80 per cent. Yuvraj Singh topped the examination with 93.4 per cent in commerce. While Madhav Gupta scored 92.4 per cent in the non-medical stream, Annamika got 92.4 per cent in arts and Harjot Kaur scored 91.4 per cent inthe medical stream.

Police DAV Public School

Jaskaran Singh of the commerce branch stood first with 88.8 per cent, Navjot Kaur bagged the second position in the school with 87.6 per cent in humanities and Baljot Singh from the commerce stream stood third with 86.8 per cent.

Mata Gujri Senior Secondary School

Of the total 135 students from the school who appeared in the exam, 43 secured more than 80 per cent marks. In the humanities stream, Navjot Singh Sidhu secured the first position with 95.8 per cent marks. Jaspreet Kaur secured the first position in the commerce stream by securing 95.2 per cent marks. Kunal Ahuja scored 93.8 per cent and stood first in the science stream.

Bhupindra International Public School

School officials said Japneet Singh, a non-medical student topped the school by securing 96.4 per cent marks, while Saksham Rajiv Bajaj of the non-medical stream stood second by securing 96.2 per cent. Eshaan Singla and Kristy Arora together grabbed the third position by securing 95.6 per cent in the non-medical stream. In the medical stream, Samrath Singh Dhillon topped with 93.6 per cent and Nischay Singh bagged the second position with 92.8 per cent. Isha Sharma topped the commerce stream by bagging 93.8 per cent marks. Gurleen Kaur from humanities secured 93.8 per cent.

The Paradise International School

Gunjan from the commerce branch topped the school with 97 per cent. Priyanka Garg from humanities scored 96.6 per cent marks and Arshpreet Kaur from science stream got 96 per cent. Gursimran Kaur from the school scored 95.8 per cent, Mehak Aggarwal 95 per cent and Mehakpreet Kaur scored 94.6 per cent. School principal Parminder Kaur congratulated the students and said more than 15 students from the school secured more than 90 per cent marks while 65 secured more than 80 per cent marks.

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Public School

School officials said they were overwhelmed with the outstanding performance of the students. Gurmehar Singh from the medical stream scored 90 per cent marks while Nitin Malhotra from the non-medical stream scored 92.2 per cent marks and Sanya from the commerce stream scored 90.6 per cent. In the arts stream, both Lovepreet Kaur and Anchal Kumar scored 89 per cent marks.

DAV Public school

As many as 133 students from the school had appeared in the examination. Of the total, 16 scored above 90 per cent marks and 31 scored between 81 and 90 per cent marks. Lizza Garg topped the commerce stream by scoring 96.4 per cent marks. Moksh topped the non-medical stream with 96 per cent marks while Aabha Gupta topped the medical stream by securing 93.8 per cent.

Akal Academy, Balbehra

The school administration said Akal Academy Balbehra achieved 100 percent result in Class XII CBSE board exams. Amritpal Kaur from commerce stood first with 95.4 per cent, Sahil Singh of the humanities stream secured 91.4 per cent marks, while Jasleen Kaur stood first in science stream with 91.4 per cent. School officials said 10 students scored above 90 per cent, while all its students passed with first division.

Shivalik Public School, SST Nagar

Students of Shivalik Public School achieved 100 per cent result. A total of 60 students had appeared for the examination. While Mehak Sharma of commerce stream topped with 97.2 per cent marks, Muskan of the medical stream secured 95 per cent and Mehakpreet Kaur of non-medical stream scored 92 per cent marks.

Blossoms Senior Secondary School

A total of 69 students from the school appeared for the Class XII examination. Four students from the school secured 100 out of 100 marks in music. Deepjot Singh secured first position in the medical stream with 94.6 per cent marks while in the non-medical stream, Darshbir Singh secured the first position with 94 per cent marks. In the commerce stream, Sparsh Goyal secured the first position with 90.8 per cent. Jannat Noor of the humanities stream, secured the first position with 93.4 per cent.

Akal Academy, Reeth Kheri

Students of Akal Academy Reeth Kheri scored 100 percent result overall. As many as 141 students appeared in the examination. All students cleared the exams with first division. Jaisreet Kaur of the commerce stream scored 97 per cent marks, Aadya Sharma topped the science stream by scoring 96.2 per cent marks and Pari became the topper in the humanities stream by scoring 95.8 per cent marks. Of the total 141 students, 40 scored above 90 per cent marks and 94 students scored above 80 per cent marks.

Scholar Fields Public School

School officials said more than 10 students scored above 90 percent marks in the science stream. Jasdish got 94.6 per cent marks and Gursehaj Singh scored 94.2 per cent marks. While Aditya Vohra scored 92.4 per cent, Tanveer Singh scored 91.4 per cent. In humanities, Husanpreet Kaur scored 94.4 per cent marks.

