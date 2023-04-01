Cellphone seized from jail inmate in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 31

The police have registered a case against a Central Jail inmate, Gurnam Singh, after officials seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from his possession.

The police said as per Assistant Superintendent of Central Jail Amarbir Singh, the officials carried out a check on the premises, wherein they seized a mobile phone, along with a SIM card and a battery from the suspect's possession.

A case has been registered against Gurnam under Section 52A of the Prisons Act at the Tripuri police station.