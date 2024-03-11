Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Patiala, March 10
Central jail Patiala hosted zonal matches of the Punjab Prison Olympics 2024 from March 4 to 10. The event saw participation from various correctional facilities such as central jail Patiala, central jail Shri Goindwal Sahib, district jail Roopnagar, district jail Sangrur, new jail Nabha, and sub jail Malerkotla.
Inmates competed in disciplines such as tug of war, volleyball, badminton, athletics (100m, 400m and long jump) and kabaddi. Outstanding players will proceed to the Inter-Zonal Punjab Prison Olympic Games 2024 scheduled for March 30 and 31.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...