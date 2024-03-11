Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

Central jail Patiala hosted zonal matches of the Punjab Prison Olympics 2024 from March 4 to 10. The event saw participation from various correctional facilities such as central jail Patiala, central jail Shri Goindwal Sahib, district jail Roopnagar, district jail Sangrur, new jail Nabha, and sub jail Malerkotla.

Inmates competed in disciplines such as tug of war, volleyball, badminton, athletics (100m, 400m and long jump) and kabaddi. Outstanding players will proceed to the Inter-Zonal Punjab Prison Olympic Games 2024 scheduled for March 30 and 31.

