Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 8

BJP state vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna held a meeting with the party leaders and workers today and exhorted the workers to make sure that the public-oriented policies of the Centre reach people at the grassroots level.

Addressing mediapersons today, he said that the party is ready to contest all 13 seats in the state for the General Elections and the party workers have been assigned duties for the elections too. The party’s district president, Didar Singh Bhatti assured Khanna that the workers will ensure the party candidate’s victory from the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

#BJP #Fatehgarh Sahib