Centre biased against Sikhs on prisoners’ release: Harjinder Singh Dhami

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 23

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who was at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here today to discuss the committee’s activity over its demand for release of Sikh prisoners with its members, said Sikhs were facing a discriminatory policy of the Central government in relation to the release of prisoners.

He said 32 Sikh prisoners had completed their sentence but were lodged in jails. As such, the SGPC would launch a collective initiative for their release, he added.

SGPC members from Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts were present at the meeting.

Dhami said, “We are holding meetings with all SGPC members in their respective districts. A decision on the future course of action will be released from Amritsar soon.”

He said the Centre had assured release of nine Sikhs on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, but only two had been released. “We had high expectations from Narendra Modi-led government. They should not go back on their word. The Sikhs are facing a discriminatory policy (Dohri policy).”

He questioned, “Convicts jailed for assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and Bilkis Bano rape and murder are being released. Some Sikhs are in jail for murder and attempt-to-murder cases. This shows a discriminatory policy adopted for Sikhs.”

The SGPC chief said, “Gurdeep Singh Khera is in jail for 33 years, Balwant Singh Rajoana for 27 years and Jagtar Singh Hawara for 27 years. All Sikh prisoners were incarcerated for 18 to 33 years.”