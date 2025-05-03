Centre gradually eroded state’s role in BBMB: MP

MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has strongly condemned the recent decision of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release an additional 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, despite Punjab already suffering from a severe water shortage.

For several decades, Punjab has been consistently deprived of its legitimate share of river waters. “Now, at a time when the state is facing critically low water levels in the Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams, the BBMB, acting under the influence of BJP-ruled states and under the pressure of the Union government, has ordered Punjab to release even more water,” he said.

This was deeply concerning, as Haryana had already consumed 104% of its allotted quota, yet continued to receive additional supply, while Punjab, the rightful riparian state, was left to sustain its farm irrigation needs.

Dr Gandhi alleged that the Centre had gradually eroded Punjab’s role in the BBMB and other water management forums, leaving the state with negligible or no representation. “Such manipulation is a violation of both federal principles and the internationally accepted riparian rights, which clearly state that river waters belong to the state through which the river flows. In this case, it is Punjab,” he said.

The ‘injustice’ was even more alarming in the light of recent reports of various central underground water commissions confirming that the groundwater level in many districts of Punjab has entered the danger zone. “The over-exploitation of Punjab’s groundwater is directly linked to the state being denied adequate surface water from its own rivers. An assessment says if this trend continues, Punjab may turn into a desert by the year 2038,” said the MP.

Currently, Punjab is being allowed to use only 26% of its river waters, while the remaining 74% is being diverted illegally to other states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

Dr Gandhi highlighted that during the Congress government under former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act was passed in 2002—a bold and necessary move that asserted Punjab’s rights and terminated unjust water-sharing arrangements. That legislation remained a bold step in Punjab’s fight for justice and must now be enforced and defended with full political will, he said.

Dr Gandhi called upon the Centre to immediately reverse the BBMB’s arbitrary decision, restore Punjab’s full participation in water management bodies, and conduct a fair, independent water audit across the region.