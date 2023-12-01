Charanjit Kaur accorded grand welcome at PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 30

Veteran hockey player Charanjit Kaur, part of the Indian team that recently won the bronze medal at the World Masters Asian Hockey Championship in Hong Kong, was given a warm welcome by her colleagues at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) here. Charanjit was among the six players from Punjab who were part of the Indian squad at the event, which ended on November 26.

Welcoming her, Jasbir Singh Sur, Director (Admin), PSPCL, praised her contribution to the national team. Sur, who was accompanied by Tej Pal Bansal, in-charge of PSPCL’s sports cell, expressed pride and admiration for Charanjit's achievements. Sur commended her dedication to both her professional responsibilities at PSPCL and the sport. "Charanjit exemplifies the perfect blend of commitment and talent. Her success in the championship has brought immense glory to not only Punjab, but to the entire nation as well. We at PSPCL are delighted to honour her for this remarkable feat," he said. Highlighting PSPCL's commitment to the promotion of sports, Sur said, "PSPCL is putting in efforts to promote sports among the staff. In order to enhance the performances of sports persons of PSPCL, the organisation is providing all possible support."

#Hockey #PSPCL