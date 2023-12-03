‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

Mukat Trust International School, hosted an inter-school chess competition, “Checkmate Conquest”, under the aegis of Rajpura Sahodaya School Complex, here yesterday.

Several schools from Rajpura Sahodaya School Complex, including others from the region participated in the event that showcased the talent of budding players.

After a day filled with strategic moves and exciting game-play, Scholars Public School, clinched the first place followed by CM Public School and Angels Valley School who finished second and third, respectively.

Principal Sonia Sharma expressed her delight at the success of the event, which concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

