Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Patiala, December 30

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today held a meeting to oversee the progress of all development works in the district. Officials said details of 39-odd projects going on in the district were discussed.

The Finance Minister directed officials to ensure that all ongoing projects were completed in a time-bound manner. He said as many as 4,17,117 consumers in the district had received zero electricity bills. “The government is giving a subsidy of Rs 196.20 crore to the residents,” he said.

The Finance Minister was joined by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, MLAs Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Dr Balbir Singh, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and others.

Meanwhile, the officials provided updates on the 39 developmental projects going on in the district, including beautification of Chhoti Nadi and Badi Nadi, development of new city bus stand, 24-hour canal water supply project, establishment of new STPs, the city’s dairy shifting project, beautification of Rajindra Lake, Heritage Street and installation of CCTV cameras.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma discussed various camps organised by the administration for people and the status of law and order in the district. The officials discussed the progress of announcement of sentences to those found guilty under the NDPS, POCSO and Mining Acts.

