Chetan Singh Jouramajra visits freedom fighters’ gallery in Patiala

Patiala, April 18
Minister for Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said the Punjab Government was continuously making efforts for the welfare of the freedom fighters and their families.
He was in the district to visit the freedom fighters’ gallery at the District Administrative Complex. He said, “The sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country is unforgettable.”
Jouramajra said the state government has instructed officials of the concerned departments to immediately resolve any difficulties being faced by the freedom fighters and their families.
