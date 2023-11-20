Chhath Puja celebrated at Patiala Locomotive Works

Patiala, November 19
Chhath Puja was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) colony, a unit of the Indian Railways. Ashish Mehrotra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, was present on the occasion as the chief guest. He was welcomed by the committee that had organised the Chhath Puja. The festival is celebrated by bringing together community members in a spirit of devotion and celebration.
