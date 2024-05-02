Chicago martyrs remembered

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1

Various trade workers’ unions celebrated International Labour Day and remembered Chicago martyrs.

Addressing a rally here, union leaders said today labourers were being exploited and suffering from inflation but the Union and state governments were not taking any step to control inflation.

The representatives of Municipal Employees Union, Safai Sewak Union, Outsource Employees Union, Fire Brigade Employees Union, Electrical Employees Union, etc, paid homage to the martyrs.

May Day was also celebrated at Divine Light International School where students were informed about the importance of the day and the martyrs of Chicago.

