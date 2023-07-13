Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, July 12
Poor drainage of sewage and rainwater made the situation miserable for residents as incessant rains lashed the town. The situation was no different in Bassi Pathana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh and Khamano.
A short spell of rain turns roads in the district headquarter town Sirhind into canals, making it difficult for residents to step out of their houses.
RN Sharma, president, Citizens’ Welfare Association, Sirhind, said crores were spent on sewerage in the town but it was not made functional. Similarly, a sewage treatment plant is yet to be made operational.
He said drains were choked due to lack of proper cleaning and absence of facilities to pump out water. Houses in low-lying areas were flooded with rainwater causing loss and damage to property. Sharma said due to accumulation of water, roads developed potholes. He said the connecting roads between the Sirhind mandi and the town were still in bad shape.
Residents demanded that arrangements should be made for proper drainage of sullage as well as rainwater and the choked drains and sewer lines should be cleaned immediately.
