CISCE athletics meet concludes

Patiala, May 26
The two-day CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet concluded at Kaintal School (Senior) here today.
Over 275 participants (boys and girls) from nine different schools of the Chandigarh Zone participated in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories in various track and field events. The start of the event was heralded by Rajinder Kaur Virk (Chandigarh Zonal Coordinator).
The meet concluded with a closing ceremony where Rajinder thanked and congratulated the enthusiastic participants for their hard work and determination.
