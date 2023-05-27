CISCE athletics meet concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 26

The two-day CISCE Zonal Athletics Meet concluded at Kaintal School (Senior) here today.

Over 275 participants (boys and girls) from nine different schools of the Chandigarh Zone participated in the sub-junior, junior and senior categories in various track and field events. The start of the event was heralded by Rajinder Kaur Virk (Chandigarh Zonal Coordinator).

The meet concluded with a closing ceremony where Rajinder thanked and congratulated the enthusiastic participants for their hard work and determination.