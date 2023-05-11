City hospital gets certificate of excellence

Patiala, May 10
A city hospital has been awarded the certificate of excellence in standards of nursing from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (a constituent board of Quality Council of India).
Authorities of Amar Hospital organised an “Aim for Safety” workshop. It provided the healthcare workers a training in the latest technologies and techniques for handling emergency situations.
The CEO of Amar Hospital, Dr Amarjot Bahia, said, “We are proud to receive the certificate. We strive to provide the best possible care to all of our patients.”
