City lad summits 2 peaks in Nepal

Patiala, April 24

Angad Singh, an alumnus of Yadavindra Public School (YPS) has achieved a remarkable feat by summiting two challenging peaks in the Himalayas — Mt Lobuche East and Mt Imja Tse. Angad, who is an A-level scorer of mountaineering course, had embarked on a mountaineering expedition to the Everest region of Nepal in the last week of March. He, along with his Sherpa, reached the summit of Mt Lobuche, which stands at a height of 6119 metres. Later, on April 9 he also reached the peak of Mt Imja Tse.

An YPS official said, “Summiting these peaks require a high level of technical skill, patience, correct strategy and mindset.”

Talking about his accomplishment, Angad said, “I am proud to have summited these peaks in just six days. It was a challenging but exhilarating experience, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my sherpa and the skills and knowledge I gained from my time at the YPS.”

School director Maj Gen (Retd) BS Grewal said, “We are proud to have him as our alumnus. His achievement will inspire current and future students .”