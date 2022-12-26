City population increases to 4.37 lakh: MC survey

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 25

Populations of the city has increased from 4.06 lakh in 2017 to 4.37 lakh now, according to a survey carried out by the Municipal Corporation as part of the ward-delimitation programme before the coming MC elections.

Officials in the MC said the survey had come to an end. “The survey has been completed. We have compiled the report. The population in Patiala city has increased from 4.06 lakh in 2017 to 4.37 lakh,” said Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal.

The officials said the Office of Director, Local Government Department, will hold a meeting with officials of the MC and the district administration in Chandigarh tomorrow. “The Local Government Department will hold meetings with the representatives of the respective corporations from Monday. We will present the findings of the survey to the committee led by the Director, Local Government Department, on Tuesday for further action,” an official said.

The MC had deputed more than 200 personnel, including junior engineers, inspectors of various wings and SDOs, for the survey of voters in all wards of the city. The office had earlier conducted a survey but the numbers came out short of the total population. Thereafter, a re-verification of the data was ordered.