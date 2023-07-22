City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 21

Partap Singh of the city has won one gold (deadlift) and one bronze (bench-press) in the Paul Classic International Powerlifting Championship.

The powerlifter participated in the 90-100 kg category. The championship was organised by the World Strongest 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation of the US and 100% Raw Powerlifting Federation India on July 15 and 16 at Mangal Sen Auditorium, Karnal, Haryana.

Powerlifters from nine countries, including the US, UAE, Canada, Italy and Spain, participated in the championship.