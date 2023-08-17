City soaks in I-Day fervour

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 16

Government offices, schools and universities in of the city celebrated Independence Day with much fervour.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann conferred the state awards on 13 eminent personalities, including social activists, artistes, litterateurs, poets, progressive farmers, environmentalists, government officials and a student, who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields for public interest.

He also honoured 19 cops with the much-coveted Chief Minister’s Police Medals in recognition of their distinguished services.

students perform during an I-Day event at DAV Public School in Patiala.

RGNUL

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law celebrated the 77th Independence Day with zeal and patriotic fervour. The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the flag by the officiating vice-chancellor, Prof Anand Pawar. In his address, he recalled the way brave freedom fighters had laid down their lives to free our nation from the colonial rule.

PSPCL

PSPCL Chairman and Managing director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sran hoisted the national flag at the office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Patiala. A colourful cultural programme was also organised on the occasion.

PSTCL

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) celebrated Independence Day on its premises near Railway Crossing No. 23. Director (Administration) Nem Chand Chaudhary, the chief guest on the occasion, dwelt on the significance of the day.

Baldev Singh Sran, CMD, PSPCL, and other officials release tricolour balloons on Tuesday.

DAV Public

The Independence Day event at DAV Public School, Patiala, witnessed active participation from students, faculty members, parents and guests. The event began with the flag-hoisting ceremony. Students paid showcased to India’s diverse heritage.

Punjabi University

Students and teachers of Punjabi University Model School and senior functionaries of Punjabi University celebrated the 77th Independence Day on the lawn outside the Guru Teg Bahadur Hall. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind hoisted the Tri-colour.

