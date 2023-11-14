City team win basketball title

Patiala, November 13
During the finals of the 67th Inter-District School Basketball Tournament for under-14 boys and girls in basketball played at Multiple Purpose School High Branch, Patiala secured first position by defeating Ludhiana, while Mansa secured third place. The meet was presided over by MLA Gurlal Singh Ghanaur.
