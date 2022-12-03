Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 2

Days before a visit by a central team for provisional field assessment of garbage processing capacity in the city, the Municipal Corporation has started holding cleanliness drives.

MC officials today held a meeting with private waste pickers and NGOs and sought their cooperation in ensuring segregation of garbage. They carried out a drive to spread awareness among the residents regarding solid and plastic waste management rules.

A team of Swachh Survekshan officials is expected to pay a visit to the city in the second week of December.

The MC is holding cleanliness drives under the state government’s Mera Shehar-Mera Mann campaign.

An official of the MC health wing said, “We visited Anand Nagar-B and resolved problems being faced by the residents of the area. The office also carried out an awareness drive regarding the segregation of garbage and solid waste and informed the residents about the ban on single-use plastic. For the drive, MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal and other officials were joined by Balbir Singh, MLA Patiala (rural).”

Municipal Health Officer Jasveer Kaur said, “The drives under the Mera Shehar-Mera Mann campaign are being carried out for over two months now. We ask people regarding the problems they face in regard to cleanliness, management of garbage and others and try to resolve them at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, an official said the MC has received an approval for the purchase of a sweeping machine, three baling machines for management of waste along with filtration machines and three TATA ace vehicles.