Civic body to segregate waste before disposal

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 5

Sixteen of the 19 resolutions were approved unanimously during a meeting of the House of the Municipal Council, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib, which held under Ashok Sood, president of the council, here today.

All councillors and Fatehgarh Sahib legislator Lakhbir Singh Rai attended the meeting.

Consensus among the councillors could not be reached on three resolutions, which have been kept pending.

Addressing mediapersons, the MLA said waste management was one of the major problems that the town was facing. Heaps of garbage at public places led to various hazards such as foul smell, pollution and various diseases. He said it was decided to identify a new dumping site.

Rai said the garbage would be segregated first and then disposed of. He said it was decided to hire 30 workers on contract basis to sort the waste collected from households in the town.

He said the House also decided to conduct a property tax survey of the town. Every property owner would be issued a UDI number to prevent tax evasion and generate income for the council.

Sood said Sirhind was covered under the canal drinking water scheme of the Union government and a water treatment plant was to be set up near the main branch of Bhakra canal on the GT Road. He said it was also proposed to set up a modern waste dump adjoining the water treatment plant, but some councillors opposed the proposal. Hence, the resolution could not be passed and kept pending for the next meeting. It was decided that the EO and councillors would identify some other location for the dump.