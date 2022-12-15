Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Patiala, December 14
The Municipal Corporation will finally implement its project of shifting street vendors to designated spots. Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today said the office, in view of traffic congestion and blockades in the city, is removing encroachments and wouldsoon shift the street vendors to the designated spots.
Frequent traffic blockades are observed in areas adjacent to the AC market, Sunday Market at Chhoti Baradari and Adalat Bazaar, Leela Bhawan Chowk, New Bus Stand Chowk, near Lakkar Mandi Chowk on the Rajpura road, Fountain Chowk, YPS Chowk, Khanda Chowk and other places. Much of the congestion is caused due to the presence of street vendors in these areas.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today said, “We have activated our teams to monitor these vendors. We are removing all encroachments across the city. A team from the Municipal Land Branch has been paying regular visits to different sites for the same.”
He said the corporation has also started the process of shifting the street vendors to designated spots in the city. “We will soon develop all the designated spots for shifting of street vendors, while the rules regarding no-vending zones will be strictly implemented for other sites across the city,” he said.
