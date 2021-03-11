Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers

Patiala, June 6
The Municipal Corporation is yet to take an action against those involved in illegal laying of sewerage pipes on government land at Kolan Wala Toba in the city. This is after internal status reports from the land, building and sewerage branch submitted to the office of the Commissioner stating that the offices did not issue any certificate or clearance to anyone to carry out construction, digging or installation work at the site.
Earlier, KK Malhotra, president, Patiala urban, Punjab Lok Congress, had complained to the Punjab Chief Minister over encroachment on public land at Vikas Colony. Days later, the Municipal Corporation formed a committee and sought a status report from its land, building and sewerage branch in the matter.
Officials of the concerned branches said they had submitted their respective status reports to the Commissioner’s office. Moreover, they have not provided any clearance certificate in this case. Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said he had received the reports and further process was being initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...