Civic body yet to take action against land encroachers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

The Municipal Corporation is yet to take an action against those involved in illegal laying of sewerage pipes on government land at Kolan Wala Toba in the city. This is after internal status reports from the land, building and sewerage branch submitted to the office of the Commissioner stating that the offices did not issue any certificate or clearance to anyone to carry out construction, digging or installation work at the site.

Earlier, KK Malhotra, president, Patiala urban, Punjab Lok Congress, had complained to the Punjab Chief Minister over encroachment on public land at Vikas Colony. Days later, the Municipal Corporation formed a committee and sought a status report from its land, building and sewerage branch in the matter.

Officials of the concerned branches said they had submitted their respective status reports to the Commissioner’s office. Moreover, they have not provided any clearance certificate in this case. Municipal Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said he had received the reports and further process was being initiated.