Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 1

Following the poor performance on the vaccination front, Krishan Kumar, ‘Prabhari’ Secretary, Patiala, issued a memo to the Patiala Civil Surgeon yesterday. Krishan Kumar, who has been appointed by the government to oversee vaccination in Patiala, said there was a lack of monitoring on the part of the Civil Surgeon. The memorandum reads: “There was no monitoring on the performance of the vaccination by various immunisation teams.” In the memo Kumar observed: “It seems that most of the teams are simply visiting the places for the sake of visiting with no outcomes.”

Notably, the Election Commission of India has given an ultimatum to the Health Department to reach the national average figure of Covid-19 vaccination by February 10.

Kumar said the vaccination performance of Community Health Centres (CHC) at Model Town, Tripuri, Kallon Majra and PHC was very low on January 30. He also pointed out that the Health Department was not able to vaccinate even half of the daily vaccination target i.e. 63,000. Fueled by the memorandum, Patiala Civil Surgeon immediately appointed seven monitoring officers for various blocks.

Meanwhile, the Health Department yesterday administered 22,005 doses of Covid vaccine in the district. Interestingly, Government Rajindra Hospital, one of the vaccination centres in the district, administered only 21 doses yesterday.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi claimed that around 4.5 lakh beneficiaries got their vaccine shot in January month. He said, “People have become complacent towards vaccination. They should get their vaccination at the earliest otherwise Covid will prove fatal.”