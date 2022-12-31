Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit

Patiala, December 30
Civil Surgeon Dr Dalbir Kaur today visited Mata Kaushalya Hospital to check the functioning of dialysis unit at the premises. She was accompanied by other doctors. The Civil Surgeon said a few appliances at the dialysis unit had malfunctioned a few days ago. “The appliances have been repaired and dialysis of patients has resumed. Patients have been allotted time for dialysis”, she said.
The government institution does not charge any fee for dialysis, hospital authorities said.
The Civil Surgeon said the health officials were actively working to provide all healthcare services to residents. She also paid a visit to the Covid vaccination room.
