Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries

Patiala, November 12
Besides looking after his responsibilities as the Civil Surgeon, Dr Varinder Garg, who is an eye specialist, continues his clinical work. He performed 13 cataract surgeries at Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital today.
He said the 13 elderly people suffering from cataract were identified by some District Legal Services Authority members when they were conducting a house-to-house survey to address the grievances of people. The eldely people were then sent to the hospital for their surgeries.
Garg said, “Though I am at an administrative post, I will continue with my clinical work and operate on poor patients.”
District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tarsem Mangla, along with his team, visited the hospital after the surgeries and interacted with the patients. Tarsem Mangla lauded the efforts of the civil surgeon and his team for the successful operations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...