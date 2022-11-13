Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 12

Besides looking after his responsibilities as the Civil Surgeon, Dr Varinder Garg, who is an eye specialist, continues his clinical work. He performed 13 cataract surgeries at Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital today.

He said the 13 elderly people suffering from cataract were identified by some District Legal Services Authority members when they were conducting a house-to-house survey to address the grievances of people. The eldely people were then sent to the hospital for their surgeries.

Garg said, “Though I am at an administrative post, I will continue with my clinical work and operate on poor patients.”

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tarsem Mangla, along with his team, visited the hospital after the surgeries and interacted with the patients. Tarsem Mangla lauded the efforts of the civil surgeon and his team for the successful operations.