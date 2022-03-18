Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Civil Surgeon Prince Sodhi on Thursday visited the health centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur. Accompanied by District Immunisation Officer Veenu Goel, the Civil Surgeon checked various health facilities and directed employees to be punctual. TNS

Rally marks oral health day

Patiala: The Health Department, along with Mata Kaushalya Hospital, on Thursday held a rally ahead of World Oral Health Day. Civil Surgeon Prince Sodhi said people should refrain from consuming tobacco products, as it could cause mouth cancer.