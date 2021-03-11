CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat

Patiala, June 10
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, held a meeting with managers and representatives of all banks in the city regarding a National Lok Adalat to be held in August.
During the meeting, bank representatives were informed about the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for August 13. The members were asked to identify cases so that maximum number of pre-litigation cases could be filed and disposed of in the National Lok Adalat.
Bank representatives were apprised about the purpose of holding the National Lok Adalat, which was to have amicable settlement of disputes.
They were also informed that once a matter was settled in the National Lok Adalat by mutual settlement, no appeal could be filed against that order.
