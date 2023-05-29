Class VIII district topper honoured

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 28
A student of the Government Primary School, Rasulpur, Ekampreet Kaur, secured first position in the district by attaining 98.5% marks in Class VIII examination.
She was honoured by Bassi Pathana MLA Rupinder Singh Happy during a function organised by the village panchayat. She was presented Rs 5,100 and a medal by the MLA.
Talking to the media, the MLA said due efforts of the Punjab Government in the field of education, students of government schools had started showing results. He urged other students to take inspiration from Ekampreet.
