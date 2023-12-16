CLAT: City lad ranks second in state

Patiala, December 15
Saksham Goyal, a Patiala resident, has secured AIR 199 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and AIR 42 in the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) in 2024. The exams were held on December 3 and 10, respectively. Saksham said he dedicated six to eight hours to his studies daily for six months to prepare for these exams. He added that abstained from using social media, too. A student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Saksham, had got enrolled with a private institute to prepare for these exams. He added that his aim is to become one of the best lawyers in the country.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...