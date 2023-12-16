CLAT: City lad ranks second in state

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 15

Saksham Goyal, a Patiala resident, has secured AIR 199 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and AIR 42 in the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) in 2024. The exams were held on December 3 and 10, respectively. Saksham said he dedicated six to eight hours to his studies daily for six months to prepare for these exams. He added that abstained from using social media, too. A student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Saksham, had got enrolled with a private institute to prepare for these exams. He added that his aim is to become one of the best lawyers in the country.