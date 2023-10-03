Cleanliness drives held across Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 2

Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra participated in a rally organised by Lions’ Club Samana Gold towards making our surroundings plastic-free and clean. Jouramajra said that everyone should support this initiative to maintain a clean environment.

Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University celebrated the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The students organised a Google meet and discussed his life and teachings. They also talked about several incidents from the lives of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) also held a commemorative event on the day. Students wrote and sang slogans highlighting their dedication and positive attitude towards an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) organised the ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’ event which aims towards cleanliness under the aegis of the Swachhata hi Seva Campaign. The university’s teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the cleanliness drive to mark the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti.

Professor Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JGND PSOU, said, “The participation in the hour-long Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reinforces the significance of cleanliness for our environment.”

