Cleanliness: Patiala MC to issue appreciation certificates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 27

Having failed to ensure 100 per cent cleanliness at all public places along with source segregation of garbage waste in the city, Patiala Municipal Corporation, ahead of the Swachh Survekshan-2023, has now decided to issue appreciation certificates for cleanest hotels, hospitals, market associations, government offices and others. The move is aimed at ensuring proper cleanliness throughout the city.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said today they would conduct ward-wise competitions on a monthly basis. They said competitions would be held among hotels, hospitals, resident welfare associations and schools.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppla said all such places needed to be cleaned up. “The participating associations and others should segregate the dry and wet waste. They can use Municipal Corporation’s Material recovery facilities for the purpose of preparing compost from wet waste as well,” he added.