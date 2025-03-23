Cloth vending machine installed at Old Sabzi Mandi

In a significant stride towards fostering environmental sustainability, a cloth bag vending machine was inaugurated today at Old Sabzi Mandi. The inauguration was led by Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), accompanied by Paramvir Singh, IAS, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Patiala, in the presence of Deepjyot Kaur, PCS, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Patiala, Rajeev Goyal, CEE, Er. Gurkaran Singh, EE, RO Patiala, and other senior officials and staff of the PPCB.

The vending machine offers cloth bags at a subsidized rate of Rs. 10/-, encouraging both vendors and customers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic bags.