DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Cloth vending machine installed at Old Sabzi Mandi

Cloth vending machine installed at Old Sabzi Mandi

In a significant stride towards fostering environmental sustainability, a cloth bag vending machine was inaugurated today at Old Sabzi Mandi. The inauguration was led by Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), accompanied by Paramvir Singh,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:27 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a significant stride towards fostering environmental sustainability, a cloth bag vending machine was inaugurated today at Old Sabzi Mandi. The inauguration was led by Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), accompanied by Paramvir Singh, IAS, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Patiala, in the presence of Deepjyot Kaur, PCS, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Patiala, Rajeev Goyal, CEE, Er. Gurkaran Singh, EE, RO Patiala, and other senior officials and staff of the PPCB.

The vending machine offers cloth bags at a subsidized rate of Rs. 10/-, encouraging both vendors and customers to adopt eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic bags.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper