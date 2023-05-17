 CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala : The Tribune India

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

The CM flags off a bus. PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today inaugurated the state-of-the-art bus stand in Patiala. He also flagged-off seven new buses of the PRTC. Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Information Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, other leaders and officials were present on the occasion.

A view of the new bus terminal inaugurated by Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Patiala on Tuesday. PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR

Addressing gathering at the programme Mann said there were 45 counters at the city’s new bus stand. “Fifteen hundred buses will ply from here every day. There is a provision for lifts at the bus stand. Old bus stand in the city will remain functional. Other bus stands in the state will also be renovated.”

The CM said the state was bringing a new electric vehicle policy. He said, “We will run electric buses which will help reduce pollution.”

He said, “Residents of Jalandhar cast their votes keeping in view reduction in electricity bills, increase in farmers’ income and other factors. We will hold a Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar and deal with public issues.”

Mann said, “It has been decided that the paddy crop will be sown in various areas of the state at different times. This will provide enough time, electricity and work force to selected districts while sowing paddy.”

He assured that the state would provide canal-based water for irrigation. He said tubewells drawing groundwater would be shut down.

He said the change in office working hours to 7.30 am was welcomed by the people. “It has helped save expenditure on fuel and people’s time,” he said.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said, “The state has spent Rs 60.97 crore on the construction of the new city bus stand. The AAP government will continue all development works started by the previous governments. People have given a mandate in AAP’s favour in Jalandhar which has exposed lies spread by the rival parties.”

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “The party will performance will be similar like the Jalandhar bypoll in upcoming parliamentary elections.” He said the government should construct a special overbridge for exit of buses from the bus stand.

The CM’s programme created traffic snarl-ups in the city. Traffic congestion was witnessed in areas adjacent to railway crossing No. 22, on the Patiala-Sirhind bypass road, at Fountain Chowk, on the Passi road and other places in the city.

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

