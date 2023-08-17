CM Mann confers state awards

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 16

On Independence Day, the chief minister conferred the state awards on Patiala-based weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, school teacher Gagandeep Kaur and 10-year-old Ekamjot Kaur.

Science teacher Gagandeep Kaur, who were presented state awards by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Ekamjot, a Class V student, has been striving to protect the environment for the past three years. She has been planting saplings, creating awareness among local residents about the environment, and tending to injured animals and birds. Her father, Amandeep Singh, smiles, “My daughter has already made it to the Asia Book of Records. She had also bagged the Global Kids’ Achiever Award in 2021, which is given to just 150 children across the country for their contribution in different fields.”

“Ekamjot has planted 1,900 saplings and has started two small spiritual forests. She is known among her peers for her initiatives,” the proud father added.

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur, who were presented state awards by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Gagandeep, a teacher at Civil Lines School in Patiala, has been coming up with ingenious ways to educate her students. She has created audio and video clips to help Class VIII and X students learn science. “My lessons have also been played on DD Punjabi and Akashwani. I participated in a state programme and created interactive games for students of classes VI to X to help them learn science. My students have participated in state-level science exhibitions and brought home laurels. They have bagged various positions in state- and district-level science competitions alike.”

Harjinder Kaur of Nabha has been a weightlifter for the past seven years. She participated in the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and 2021, in which she bagged bronze and silver medals, respectively. Besides, she has competed in the National Games, the Senior National Championship, the All India Inter-University Championship and the Khelo India National Programme for the Development of Sports.