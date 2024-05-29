Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala, May 28
As the elections are approaching it last leg, all major political parties are busy conducting roadshows for their respective candidates in the Patiala constituency to demonstrate their strength.
While AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal carried out a rally in Dera Bassi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted a roadshow in Nabha in favour of Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh. Four-time MP Preneet Kaur held a roadshow in the Tripuri area of Patiala.
More BJP leaders are expected to visit the city tomorrow to seek votes for Preneet Kaur. PM Narendra Modi’s visit has galvanised the otherwise subdued campaign of Preneet Kaur, who was at the receiving end of farm unions. Following the death of a protesting farmer, Surinderpal Singh at Sehari village, Preneet had to suspend her canvassing for two days.
After the PM’s rally on May 23, the AAP decided to rope in its star campaigners in this constituency. Even Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi held a rally on May 26. Party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally tomorrow.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...