Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 28

As the elections are approaching it last leg, all major political parties are busy conducting roadshows for their respective candidates in the Patiala constituency to demonstrate their strength.

While AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal carried out a rally in Dera Bassi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann conducted a roadshow in Nabha in favour of Cabinet Minister Dr Balbir Singh. Four-time MP Preneet Kaur held a roadshow in the Tripuri area of Patiala.

BJP candidate for the Patiala LS seat Preneet Kaur during a roadshow in Patiala on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR

More BJP leaders are expected to visit the city tomorrow to seek votes for Preneet Kaur. PM Narendra Modi’s visit has galvanised the otherwise subdued campaign of Preneet Kaur, who was at the receiving end of farm unions. Following the death of a protesting farmer, Surinderpal Singh at Sehari village, Preneet had to suspend her canvassing for two days.

After the PM’s rally on May 23, the AAP decided to rope in its star campaigners in this constituency. Even Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi held a rally on May 26. Party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally tomorrow.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal