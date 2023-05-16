CM to inaugurate city’s new bus stand

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

After a long wait, city’s new bus stand will finally be inaugurated by Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media on his visit to the district in April, the CM had given an assurance that the new bus stand would be made functional soon.

The work on the bus stand had already come to an end in April. As stated by officials of the PRTC earlier, the bus stand was supposed to be inaugurated in April, but the same did not happen. Officials said the construction work on the workshop at the site was still underway.

The new bus stand, aimed at decongesting city roads by rendering them free from inter-city and inter-state buses, was initiated during the tenure of the Congress government, and then CM Captain Amarinder Singh had laid its foundation stone in October 2020. The initial expenditure for the project was Rs 60.97 crore, which was later enhanced for the construction of an elevated road to approach the bus stand. The construction work began in January 2021 and was supposed to be completed by April 2022. However, the deadline was extended twice, first to October 2022 and then to April 2023.

Officials of the district administration said the Chief Minister is set to visit the city for the inauguration. He will also virtually inaugurate the 10-km long Model Town drain which has been covered using the grants accorded by the Central Government.