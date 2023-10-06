CM Yogashalas in Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 5

With the aim of creating a healthy society, yoga classes will be held at 10 places in Sirhind town under the “CM’s Yogashala” programme of the state government where experts will train people free of cost.

Stating this here today, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill informed that there should be a group of 25 citizens to take yoga classes. To join the programme, one could make a missed call on phone number 76694-00500.

The DC said among the sites where classes would be held were Sheikhupura Park near Railway Gate Hamanyupur, Naina Devi Mandir Park and Mansuri Tibba Park in Sirhind City, Municipal Park in Sirhind, Aam Khas Bagh Park and the park near a gurdwara in Bahadurgarh village.

She said a team of certified yoga teachers was constituted in Punjab to turn yoga into a mass movement.

