CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 4

A sum of Rs 16.81 crore has been spent on the treatment of 35,503 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme and Rs 11.15 crore on the treatment of 1,030 patients under the Chief Minister’s Cancer Relief Scheme in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill stated this while presiding over a meeting of the District Health Society here today.

She said 19 Aam Aadmi Clinics were set up in the district, where 1.96 lakh citizens had been treated and 31,243 lab tests done free of cost so far. She directed health officials to ensure cleanliness, drinking water and adequate medicines for patients visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics.

